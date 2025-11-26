Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – November 2025 – The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), in partnership with Route One Farmers Market and Rooted Santa Barbara County, successfully hosted a Cultural Cooking Class this November as part of its ongoing Cafecito Comunitario program. The initiative empowers local residents through culturally relevant education focused on healthy eating, mental health, financial literacy, and more.

Led by Brenda Villa, LVCHO Director of Community Programs, the event invited community members to participate in an interactive cooking experience that blended tradition, nutrition education, and cultural connection. The workshop was especially timely as many local families continue to face food insecurity.

The event was created in collaboration with Route One Farmers Market, led by Executive Director Shelby Wild, and Rooted Santa Barbara County, represented by Registered Dietitian Mary Galindo. Together, the partners brought forward a space that both celebrated cultural cuisine and encouraged healthier eating habits using accessible, fresh local produce.

As part of the workshop, participants received free vegetables and gift cards to shop at the Route One Farmers Market, held every Sunday at 3745 Constellation Rd, Vandenberg Village, CA. This support aimed to help families incorporate fresh ingredients into their meals while strengthening their connection to local farmers.

One participant expressed the impact of the program, sharing, “You don’t know how happy it makes me to have food in my refrigerator. Having these vegetables and fruits brings me so much peace. I truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

“Food is deeply cultural, and it brings people together,” said Brenda Villa. “By combining culinary traditions with practical nutrition education and access to healthy ingredients, we’re helping families feel supported and empowered during challenging times.”

Cafecito Comunitario continues to host monthly educational sessions designed for the local community, offering guidance on healthy eating, emotional wellness, financial literacy, and other relevant topics—all delivered in a culturally meaningful way.

For more information about LVCHO Community Programs, contact Brenda Villa, Director of Community Programs at villab@lvcho.org.

About Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO)

LVCHO is a non-profit organization committed to improving the health of the Lompoc Valley community by ensuring equal access to health promotion, disease prevention, and high-quality treatment services. Through a collaborative approach, LVCHO works to address health disparities, promote wellness, and empower individuals and families to thrive.

About Route One Farmers Market

Route One Farmers Market works to increase access to local, sustainably grown food, with a focus on reducing barriers for low-income families. By accepting EBT, offering Market Match, and providing other nutrition incentives, the Market ensures all community members can afford fresh, healthy produce while supporting local farmers. http://www.routeonefarmersmarket.org.

About Rooted Santa Barbara County

Rooted Santa Barbara County is a community-powered nonprofit that promotes health through practical, culturally informed nutrition education. Their low- to no-cost programs help families prevent and manage chronic disease by putting food-as-medicine principles into everyday practice. https://rootedsantabarbara.org.