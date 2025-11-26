Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Mystic Ocean Adventures (MOA), the non-profit organization operating the educational tall ship Mystic Whaler, today announced the appointment of Sigrid B. Toye, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Toye brings over four decades of expertise in educational therapy and clinical psychology, as well as a distinguished record of governance in both the maritime and academic communities of Southern California.

Dr. Toye’s extensive professional background directly strengthens MOA’s mission, which is to promote hands-on education, STEAM academic comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills with a special focus on youth through sailing and the sea. Since 1979, she has maintained a private practice as an educational and behavioral therapist. Her academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, an M.S. in Educational Psychology from California Lutheran University, and a B.S. in Education from USC. Dr. Toye also holds multiple California teaching credentials, providing the Board with unparalleled insight into student needs.

Her civic and governance leadership is deeply rooted in the Central Coast. Dr. Toye is a former Board President, Vice President, and long-serving member of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Her commitment to education is further evidenced by her 21 years of service as a Trustee for Viewpoint School in Calabasas, where she held leadership roles in development, finance, and long-range planning. At the Harvard-Westlake School, Dr. Toye served as Alumni President and is an Emeritus Trustee. Additionally, she has been a dedicated board member of The Cecilia Fund and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board, and she remains highly active within the Santa Barbara Yacht Club community.

“Dr. Toye’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Mystic Ocean Adventures,” said Nancy McAleer Golden, Board President of MOA. “Her expertise in clinical psychology and educational policy—combined with her deep knowledge of the local maritime community—will be invaluable as we continue to scale our STEAM based and social-emotional learning (SEL) educational programs for local students and youth. She understands exactly how the unique environment of the Mystic Whaler can transform a student’s confidence and capacity for learning.”

About Mystic Ocean Adventures (MOA): Mystic Ocean Adventures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-impact, experiential learning opportunities aboard the 110-foot traditional schooner Mystic Whaler. MOA programs focus on developing STEAM comprehension, leadership, wellness, and teamwork for youth across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, with a strong commitment to educational equity. mysticoceanadventures.org