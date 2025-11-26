Separate Reality Presents The Shape of Unease, a Solo Exhibition by Artist Armando Ramos. 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Opening Reception: Friday, December 6, 5–7 PM. 111 Santa Barbara Street, #C, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

On view December 6, 2025 – January 18, 2026.

Armando Ramos—Head of Sculpture and Chair of the Art Department at Santa Barbara City College—works across sculpture, ceramics, and painting. He trained at the Kansas City Art Institute and received his MFA in sculpture from Montana State University. His work has been exhibited at the Oakland Museum, the Clay Studio in Philadelphia, the Grand Rapids Museum of Art, and the Zanesville Museum of Art, and he is the recipient of numerous grants and fellowships, including awards from the Frey Foundation, the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the Red Lodge Clay Center, and the Vermont Studio Center.

Guided by a distinct sense of duality, Ramos’s newest works explore the tension between the industrial and the handmade, irony and sincerity, reverence and irreverence. Ceramic baskets constructed through complex firing and glazing techniques emphasize fragility and negative space, while cast-aluminum knots consider the entanglement of time, memory, and function.

We would be delighted to welcome you for the opening reception on December 6 from 5–7 PM, with wine generously provided by Peake Ranch Winery.