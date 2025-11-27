Love the Independant, but your article “Past Times at Santa Barbara High” missed a big one. Tom Curren of Santa Barbara High School won three World Surfing Championships in the 1980s/1990s and is one of the most famous and stylistic surfers in history. He grew up here along with his dad, Pat Curren, who was a great guy and famous big wave rider on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawai’i.
Don’t Forget the Surfers
By Hugh and Andres Greenup, S.B.
Thu Nov 27, 2025 | 1:10pm
Fri Nov 28, 2025 | 02:16am
