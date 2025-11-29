If you watched the news, Trump (MAGA) and Mamdani (a Democratic Socialist) got along extremely well. Trump was all smiles and friendly.

First of all, Trump likes winners and Mamdani easily won the New York mayor’s race. Most important, Mamdani wants to build a lot of low-income apartments for New Yorkers.

He probably asked Trump for help and intimated that Trump could build a bunch of apartments.

Here is the kicker. Trump’s business has been banned for five years because of corruption from doing any New York business. Still three-and-a-half years left. Trump will no longer be president when he can again do business. Mamdani suckered him. He will never let Trump build apartments, but Trump saw potential money and became Mamdani’s new best friend.