The Cate 8-man football team fell one win short of claiming the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship.
Visiting Lancaster Baptist built a 27-6 halftime lead and never looked back on its way to a 54-18 victory.
Noah Casbarro accounted for Cate’s lone first-half touchdown with a pick-six that he returned from the Lancaster Baptist goal line.
Cate quarterback AleK Kroehl tossed two touchdown passes in the second half — a 36-yard pass to Oliver Charvel late in the third quarter and a one-yard pass to Chase Meyer in the final minute of the game.
The Rams finished with a 5–8 overall record but put together a memorable playoff run after key players returned from injury, including Kroehl, who led the team to three playoff victories, and receiver Josh Butler, who returned for the semifinals.
