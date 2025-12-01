Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

**Event Details:**

– **Date:** December 21, 2025

– **Time:** 9am to 2pm

– **Location:** Eyeglass Factory, 1 South Milpas Street

– **Cost:** Free (includes eye exams and eyeglasses)

Santa Barbara, CA – In celebration of its thirty-first anniversary, the Eyeglass Factory is excited to once again host another special “Kids Day, ” furthering its dedication to improving children’s vision health throughout the community. Since launching Kids Day in 1994, the Eyeglass Factory has provided free eye care and eyewear to children in need, positively impacting families in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Camarillo.

Prior to 2017, Kids Day was an annual event just once a year. When the mudslides forced us to cancel, we immediately realized a need and Kids Day was transformed into Every-Day. Since then, the Eyeglass Factory gives free eyewear to Kids and Adolescents in need at all three of our locations, Every Day, and as a result, nearly five hundred children each year have received free eyewear, helping to ensure every child has access to clear vision.

This year, the company invites families to join the Kids Day celebration on December 21 at the Santa Barbara location, One South Milpas Street. Children will benefit from free eye exams performed by experienced optometrists, and the Sales team will be on hand to help families select the ideal frames for their kids. Kids will also be provided refreshments and entertainment.

Children must be 18 and under and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. We recommend arriving early, as spots may fill up quickly.