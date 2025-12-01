Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY –Travelers on Highway 1 between Solomon Road in Orcutt and Hwy. 166 in Guadalupe will encounter the closure of one lane of travel on sections of the highway with traffic control from 8 am to 4 pm, starting Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Crews performing utility relocation work will start their project near Solomon Rd. and the traffic control areas will progress north as the work advances. Crews are performing this work in anticipation of an upcoming shoulder widening project.

This utility relocation and associated lane closures are expected to last for two weeks, weather permitting.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/