Santa Barbara County, CA- [December 1, 2025]- The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is proud to announce the permanent conservation of Rancho Dos Alamos, a 587-acre property in the rolling Solomon Hills of the Los Alamos Valley. This newly completed conservation easement—the organization’s 62nd—marks a significant milestone in regional land protection and was made possible through the vision and partnership of landowners Jimmy and Lindsey Dominguez and Steve Lyons.

“Conserving Rancho Dos Alamos is both a milestone and a momentum-builder. With more than 1,300 acres protected this year alone, we’re seeing what committed partners can accomplish together. Achievements like this inspire us to keep moving forward with ambitious conservation efforts across our region,” says Laurel Fisher Perez, Chair of the Land Trust Board.

Rancho Dos Alamos strengthens a critical network of protected open space. The property connects directly to other conserved lands, including Long Canyon, KickOn Vineyards, and the Los Flores easements, creating over 2800 contiguous acres of protected rangeland. This landscape-scale conservation is vital for supporting wildlife movement, bolstering ecosystem resilience, and safeguarding the rural character of the Solomon Hills.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to own and enjoy the beauty of Rancho Dos Alamos, and KickOn Ranch, and Vineyard. Because of my deep enjoyment of this land, I believe it’s critical that it be preserved for future generations, says Steve Lyons. “Open land like this will disappear unless more landowners recognize the urgency of protection and resist development.”

The ranch features a diverse mosaic of oak woodland, coastal scrub, and annual grassland, supporting a wide range of wildlife. Coast horned lizards have been confirmed on the property, and habitat conditions are suitable for other sensitive species such as the California tiger salamander and western spadefoot. With sweeping vistas and exceptional ecological value, Rancho Dos Alamos exemplifies the scenic and biological richness that defines Santa Barbara County.

“Conserving open space, wildlife habitat, and migration corridors has always been our goal, and we’re grateful to have worked with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to protect this land. Their partnership helped ensure that the wildlife who share this place—from deer and bobcats to golden eagles and quail—will always have space to thrive,” say Lindsey and Jimmy Dominguez. “We’re especially glad to add this parcel to the growing mosaic of conserved ranches in the north county, where development pressures are so strong.”

Year to date, the Land Trust has secured just over 1,346 additional acres of permanently conserved land across Santa Barbara County. The protection of Rancho Dos Alamos further demonstrates the impact of strong partnerships among landowners, community supporters, and the Land Trust. As the organization continues to grow its network of conserved lands, projects like this exemplify what can be accomplished when partners unite to protect the landscapes that define our region.

“Conservation at this scale doesn’t happen overnight, and it certainly doesn’t happen alone. It takes landowners willing to look beyond the present moment, partners who share a long-term vision, and a community that understands what’s at stake.” says Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director of the Land Trust. “Protecting places like Rancho Dos Alamos with its beauty, its connected habitat, and its role in the larger landscape, reminds us why this work matters and why we must keep doing it.”

This conservation easement was completed with funding from the California Strategic Growth Council’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program (SALC), in collaboration with the California Department of Conservation. SALC is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that channels Cap-and-Invest (also known as Cap-and-Trade) dollars into projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

About The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving natural resources, agricultural land, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara County. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has protected over 58,000 acres of land, ensuring the preservation of the county’s diverse landscapes for future generations. For more information about The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and its conservation efforts, visit http://www.sblandtrust.org, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.