On November 20 at Rincon Brewery, more than 125 supporters of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition (MMPC) celebrated the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary and launched its ambitious campaign to raise funds for the purchase of 270 acres of the treasured oceanfront property, which has gained urgency amid threats to its preservation. Guests included hikers, runners, dog walkers, birders, cyclists, and equestrians who regularly enjoy this magnificent space.

Rincon Brewery made a special Save More Mesa Blonde Ale, with all proceeds donated to MMPC. The cans sported artwork by Kevin Gleason — a painting of the More Mesa bluffs — and the original painting was auctioned off in support of MMPC.

In presenting an award to longtime MMPC Board President Valerie Olson, Assemblymember Gregg Hart thanked her for “keeping the torch alive for a really, really long time.” When Olson gave him a tour of More Mesa years ago, Hart related, the property, with its incredible resources, plant life, birds, and historical significance, captured his heart and attention.

He noted the tradition the South Coast community has of stepping up to preserve important places, from Carpinteria to Ellwood, including East Beach and Shoreline Park. Speaking with strong conviction, Hart declared that this is the moment to get the resources to preserve More Mesa for posterity and that this campaign is in fact achievable.

Most of the level mesa and the entire coastal bluff-top are privately owned. A Saudi entity, Khalid Saud Al Shobily LLC, owns 265 acres. On the west end, the Pollard Family owns six acres. The County owns a 54-acre parcel to the northwest. The 265-acre parcel is currently listed for sale at $65 million. Saud Al Shobily purchased it in 2012 for $25 million.

On 40 acres on the east end of Saud Al Shobily’s land, County zoning allows for up to 70 homes to be built. This could impact major entrance trails, including at Puente Drive, Vieja Drive, Mockingbird Lane and Hope Ranch. Oak woodland and wetlands would be impacted, along with their sensitive wildlife.

According to MMPC Vice Chair Dan Gira, who has 40 years experience as a land use and environmental planner, including 20 with the County, the experience of recreational users would be disrupted for at least a decade by construction noise and trail rerouting and possible closures.

Neighbors would suffer from the noise and other unpleasantness of construction, and the views of some would be impacted. Wildlife in these adjacent areas would also be affected by noise, night lighting, and other disturbances from newly adjacent homes.

Another 12 homes are allowed to be built on a few acres on the west end. Similar impacts, Gira fears, could ensue from development in this area.

What’s worse is the possibility of even more development being allowed on this portion of the land, which MMPC fears could happen if the County is faced with state mandates for new high-density housing. With the County having targeted Goleta Valley farmland for its 2025 Housing Element to comply with state requirements, MMPC fears that if the state’s 2029 Regional Housing Allocation is as onerous as the 2025 mandate was, More Mesa could be targeted. Instead of the wild open space enjoyed by community members and wildlife today, the land could be covered with high density housing.

The remainder of the land is designated as Environmentally Sensitive Habitat (ESH), which currently protects it from development, but MMPC is concerned that this could change. Pointing to recent legislation that has severely weakened the CA Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), Gira fears a similar fate for the Coastal Act, under which the ESH designation falls.

The Coastal Act has already been targeted for weakening of certain Commission review, Gira noted. “This is exactly how changes to CEQA started – limited and targeted at first, then very quickly much broader.” Moreover, Gira lamented, ESH designations can be changed at any time.

MMPC is a grassroots organization, with only two part-time staff. It will be holding various activities in the next year to increase community awareness of the property and the threats to it. To learn about these activities, sign up for updates, or make a donation, go to http://moremesa.org.

Rincon Brewery Co-Owner Mark Hyatt, MMPC Board President Valerie Olson, and MMPC Vice President Dan Gira | Gail Arnold

Boardmembers Cameron Benson and Kathy Pfeifer with Artist Kevin Gleason | Gail Arnold

MMPC Community Relations and Operations Lead Isabel Gira with Boardmember Jim Hurley | Gail Arnold