Mystic Ocean Adventures, a new ocean based educational non-profit, is proud to announce the receipt of a generous award from Montecito Bank and Trust, in this its 50th Anniversary year. On November 24th approximately 200 non-profit leaders attended the Bank’s Community Dividends Awards luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachside Resort. The yearly ceremony is held as a special thank you to the greater charitable community with $1.2 million awarded as the Montecito Bank and Trust’s yearly corporate philanthropy.

Mystic Ocean Adventures fills a unique niche: offering experiential, maritime-based education that goes beyond the traditional classroom for young people to better understand the ocean, acquire nautical skills, teamwork and self-confidence. The organization’s mission is to ignite a passion for knowledge, foster a deeper understanding of marine ecosystems aboard the tall ship Mystic Whaler, a 110 foot reproduction of a late 19th-century cargo schooner. This exceptional educational platform offers experiential educational programs available to schools, community-based organizations, and the public. Onboard, students receive a hands-on education, STEAM academic comprehension, environmental stewardship and nautical skills, with a focus on upcoming generations through sailing and the sea. “This affirming award is a terrific testimony to all Mystic Ocean Adventures does to provide hands-on learning on the Tall Ship Mystic Whaler for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties’ youth, many of whom have never touched the water,” stated Nancy McAleer Golden, Mystic Ocean Adventures Board President.

The Montecito Bank and Trust’s yearly awards represent a special heartfelt thank you to the nonprofit organizations in our community. Janet Garufis, Chairman & CEO, in congratulating the recipients, proclaimed,“You educate us and help us reach our highest potential.You listen to your community, engaging with them to better understand their needs, collaborate with partners to be more effective in how those needs are met … Thank you!”