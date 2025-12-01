Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 1, 2025 – The 2025 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is almost here! Join us for this festive event hosted by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club THIS Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The parade will take place along Hollister Avenue, from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue.

A few important details to know before you go:

Don’t forget your blankets and chairs for comfort! The prime viewing area will be on the south (ocean) side of Hollister Avenue. Viewing is also available on the north side, but only on the sidewalk where space is available outside of the walkway. Low parade safety fencing will be in place. A map of the layout is available here.

Parade staging will close Orange Avenue (between Hollister Avenue and Carson Street) and Gaviota Street (between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue) starting at 4:00 p.m.

Hollister Avenue will close to all traffic—including e-bikes—at 5:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 8:30 p.m.

Vehicles parked along the parade route will be cited and towed.

Please plan ahead for parking and consider carpooling if possible.

Public parking is available in the Yardi lot at 430 S. Fairview Avenue.

Also, if you are a business located along the parade route don’t forget to decorate your window for a chance to win the City of Goleta’s 3rd Annual Holiday Window Decorating contest. Community members are invited to help decorate. If you are interested, reach out ASAP to mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.

This Goleta holiday tradition is made possible by the generous support of the presenting sponsors: Fuel Depot, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, Anna’s Bakery and Toyota of Santa Barbara. The City of Goleta is pleased to also sponsor and participate in the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade once again.

Be sure to look for the Goleta City Council, the Goleta Valley Historical Society, the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, and City staff promoting its online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com as they make their way down the parade route.

Let’s make this year the most memorable parade yet. We can’t wait to see you in Old Town on Saturday, December 6th.

For more information on the parade go to GoletaHolidayParade.org.