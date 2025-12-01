Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 1, 2025

The Santa Barbara Public Library is honored to receive a $10,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. The award is part of a nationwide commemoration recognizing Carnegie Libraries across the country and honors Andrew Carnegie’s historic investment in free public libraries, including the $50,000 grant that established Santa Barbara’s Central Library in 1914.

Since opening its doors on August 27, 1917, the Central Library has served as a cornerstone of learning, culture, and community in Santa Barbara. From providing refuge after the 1925 earthquake to hosting many remarkable artists in the Faulkner Memorial Art Gallery, the Library has upheld its legacy of public service for more than a century. Recent enhancements, including the 2025 transformation of the outdoor space into the Michael Towbes Library Plaza, continue to strengthen its role within Downtown Santa Barbara.

The Library will receive the Carnegie Corporation funds in January 2026 and will reinvest them into the Central Library’s facilities and programming efforts. This support helps us continue to meet the evolving needs of our community while honoring our historical legacy.

For more information, visit SBPL receives $10,000 from Carnegie Corporation.