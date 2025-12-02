Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Come join the Santa Barbara local community to honor the lives of those who have passed away living on the streets of Santa Barbara County, California, in 2025.

We welcome local officials, the community at large, friends, and families. We remember and celebrate our deceased unhoused neighbors, honoring their lives and resilience in living under harsh conditions. We will offer a call to action for all that we may strive to end homelessness here and everywhere.

RSVP: Please RSVP at http://www.sbact.org/longestnight.

About the Lived Experience Working Group

The Lived Experience Working Group is a group of people with lived experience of homelessness in South Santa Barbara County (whether currently or formerly experiencing homelessness) who work together to enact change for people experiencing homelessness everywhere.

The group meets every other Tuesday at 3pm in-person at the FARO Center (621 Chapala St) for four purposes: