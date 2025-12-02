A CIF Championship plaque and a boatload of winter sports updates highlighted Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon at Harry’s Café.

Athletes of the Week

Four student-athletes received Athlete of the Week awards due to the Thanksgiving holiday schedule. Jaymi Coronado of Bishop Diego girls basketball and Josh Butler of Cate football were honored for their accomplishments from November 17-23.

Coronado averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists at the Birdcage Classic, including a 25-point performance in a 46-43 win over Lompoc.

Butler returned from injury to rack up 121 total yards and two touchdowns in a 46-14 semifinal victory over Calvary Baptist.

For the week of Thanksgiving, Aidan Conlan of San Marcos boys basketball and Sofi Hernandez of San Marcos cross country were selected as the male and female Athletes of the Week.

Aidan Conlan

Conlan has emerged as a key junior for San Marcos, finishing with a team-high 14 points in a 47-46 overtime victory over Oak Park. He followed that up with 16 points in a 68-60 win over previously unbeaten Oaks Christian.

Hernandez placed 62nd individually at the CIF-SS Division 3 meet with a time of 18:54, helping San Marcos to a tenth-place team finish.

Sofi Hernandez

Dos Pueblos Cross Country: CIF Champions

It was a moment to celebrate for Dos Pueblos Cross Country as the Chargers commemorated their CIF-SS Division 2 championship on Monday.

The Chargers put together a complete effort on Saturday, November 22, finishing the Division 2 final with a team score of 84—ahead of Hart (88) and La Serna (91), who took second and third, respectively.

Dos Pueblos was led by back-to-back finishes from Owen Abbott and Phil Contakes, who placed 11th and 12th. Abbott crossed in 14:28, with Contakes close behind at 14:34.

Rounding out the top five finishers for Dos Pueblos were Linus Martin (14:44, 21st), Ashton Smedley (14:49, 26th), and Oliver Saleh (14:55, 34th).

With the victory, Dos Pueblos advanced to the state meet, where they capped the program’s strongest season in years with an impressive eighth-place finish at the CIF State Division 2 Championships, scoring 201 points and surging past several higher-ranked programs.

Westmont Men’s Basketball Thrives in Alaska

The Warriors completed a successful two-game swing in Alaska with a 72-66 win over Alaska Fairbanks and a 64-58 victory over Alaska Anchorage.

Westmont is now 3–3 overall, despite a complete roster overhaul under first-year coach Justin Leslie.

Jarrett Bryant, one of the few returning players from last season, played a team-high 35 minutes, scored 17 points, and collected a team-high seven rebounds in the win over Alaska Anchorage.

Bryant’s most crucial contribution came at the free-throw line, where the senior went 11-for-12 to help ice the game. For his efforts, Bryant was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Sprite Tundra Tip-Off All-Tournament Team. Davon Huston was also named to the weekend’s All-Tournament Team.