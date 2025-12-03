Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

This December, the beloved Santa Barbara tradition reaches a once-in-a-lifetime milestone. Santa Barbara Festival Ballet proudly presents the 50th production of The Nutcracker at the Arlington Theatre on December 13th and 14th, inviting the community to celebrate five decades of magic, music, and holiday memories.

For half a century, SBFB’s Nutcracker has been a cornerstone of the region’s cultural heritage. The performance unites generations of dancers, families, and audience members in a story that continues to enchant. This year’s golden anniversary promises to honor that legacy with renewed brilliance, featuring world-renowned guest artists, returning alumni, and a full symphony orchestra conducted by Elise Unruh.

Taking the stage are four internationally acclaimed dancers whose artistry elevates the anniversary celebration: Misa Kuranaga of San Francisco Ballet, Angelo Greco of Houston Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem stars Alexandra Hutchinson and Kouadio Davis. Their exceptional technique and dynamic presence will bring Clara’s dream world to life with breathtaking precision and emotion.

In reflecting on this milestone year, guest artist Alexandra Hutchinson shared how meaningful the SBFB production is to her: “Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s Nutcracker is such a special tradition for me, and sharing the stage with my talented dance partner, Kouadio Davis, makes it even more meaningful. Performing with a live orchestra brings the beauty of the ballet to life in a way that makes every performance magical. I also love working alongside the students each year—it reminds me of my own journey as a young dancer. Seeing their hard work shine on stage is incredibly fulfilling, and they inspire me just as much as I hope to inspire them.”

The anniversary production will also welcome back a number of distinguished SBFB alumni, many of whom first danced in The Nutcracker as children and now return to honor the company’s legacy. Continuing the tradition across generations, the children and grandchildren of former dancers will take the stage as Little Gingers and in the iconic party scene, linking past, present, and future in a single celebration.

With dazzling choreography, spectacular sets, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live, SPFB’s Nutcracker invites the Santa Barbara community to experience the magic as never before. Whether it’s a cherished annual tradition or a first-time holiday outing, the 50th anniversary is an unforgettable moment in local performing arts.

Performance times are 12/13 at 2:30 pm and 7 pm, and 12/14 at 2:30 pm. Secure seats at Axs.com or the Arlington Theatre Box Office. For more information, please contact the SBFB front desk at (805) 899-2901 or info@santabarbarafestivalballet.com.