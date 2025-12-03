The Fall 2025 Vaqueros Achievement Celebration brought together SBCC student-athletes, coaches, and administrators to honor accomplishments on the playing field and in the classroom.

The Vaqueros celebrated Western State Conference championships in women’s water polo, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball this fall.

The women’s water polo team, led by legendary coach Chuckie Roth, captured its eleventh consecutive WSC title and finished third overall in the state with a 34-8 record.

SBCC Women’s Water Polo Coach and Chuckie Roth and Western State Conference Player of the Year Ava Barclay. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Roth was named WSC Coach of the Year, and Ava Barclay was selected WSC Player of the Year and First Team SoCal All-American, along with teammates Jada Ashen and Avery Jensen. Other key contributors included Lucy Grooms, Sophie McGehee, May Guidoux, Katie Strohl, and Zoe McGehee.

SBCC women’s soccer finished 14–5–3 overall and went unbeaten in WSC play with a 9–0–3 record. Alex Zermeno was named WSC Coach of the Year, Zoe Minnery earned WSC Offensive Player of the Year, and Carolina Esparza received WSC Defensive Player of the Year.

In women’s volleyball, SBCC finished with a 20–5 overall record and a 10–2 mark in WSC play to earn a share of the conference championship. Stephanie Goswirt was named WSC Player of the Year, and Valeria Bellodas received WSC Libero of the Year.

A thrilling postseason run punctuated another strong season for SBCC men’s soccer. The Vaqueros advanced to the fourth round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs and finished with a 9–8–7 overall record.

Xavier Salisbury was named WSC Defensive Player of the Year, while MarioDavid Vega and David Vela earned All-WSC First Team recognition.

The SBCC football team had two all-conference selections: Max Dollhopf, a Second Team All-Conference offensive tackle, and Nelson Smith, a Second Team All-Conference linebacker.

In addition, three SBCC football players received merit scholarships to continue their education at four-year universities.

Jayden Tinker received the Ian Brown Memorial Scholarship, Nate Jetter was awarded the Voorhees Family Scholarship, and Anthony Artis received the Steven P. Gill Memorial Scholarship.

“These three young men have more character and integrity in their left foot than a lot of the players that we played against this year,” said SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos. “I am proud they are being recognized tonight because they have been pivotal people in our program the last two years.”