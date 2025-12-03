Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 — Just in time for the holiday shopping sprint, the SBCC School of Extended Learning annual Arts & Crafts Fair is the perfect opportunity to find meaningful gifts while supporting local artists and lifelong learners. The community is invited to the event at SBCC’s Wake Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.



The Arts & Crafts Fair is a beloved annual event, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, paintings, cards, glass art, sewing, and more – from more than 50 local students-artists from SBCC School of Extended Learning classes.



Community members are encouraged to bring friends and family to enjoy the go-to holiday marketplace and browse for unique gifts for everyone on your list. A catered lunch is available for purchase by Chef Rene’s Cuisine.

EVENT DETAILS

• SBCC School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

• Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m’

• SBCC’s Wake Campus (front patio) at 300 North Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

• Free parking on all Wake Campus lots

About SBCC School of Extended Learning

Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning provides tuition-free, noncredit classes and programs that serve adult learners in the Santa Barbara community. From career education and personal enrichment to wellness and lifelong learning, SBCC’s Extended Learning offers opportunities for everyone to grow, connect, and thrive.