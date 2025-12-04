Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc, CA — December 3, 2025— Future for Lompoc Youth is proud to announce the appointment of DeVika Stalling as its new executive director, bringing more than two decades of dedicated service, leadership, and advocacy on behalf of local youth.

Stalling, who co-founded Future in 2019, brings more than 20 years of experience working directly with young people and championing youth development initiatives. Her passion for empowering the next generation is deeply rooted in her extensive background, including 14 years as Director of the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club, where she served in numerous capacities and shaped countless programs focused on leadership, mentorship, and youth success.

Throughout her career, Stalling served in multiple community roles, including leading collaborative initiatives, supporting local families, organizing youth conferences, and building partnerships across nonprofit, educational, city, and faith-based sectors. Her work has consistently focused on creating safe, engaging, and opportunity-rich environments for Lompoc’s young people.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role,” said Stalling. “Our youth are the heartbeat of our community, and I’m committed to creating more opportunities for them to lead, grow, and thrive.”

“After a county-wide search, the Board saw DeVika as the clear choice,” says Jon Hooten, president of the board of directors. “She has long been a driving force for positive change in the Lompoc Valley, and the board is thrilled that she will lead Future into its next chapter of growth and impact.”

About Future for Lompoc Youth

Future for Lompoc Youth (FLY) is a community-based organization whose mission is tofoster connections in an innovative environment where Lompoc Valley youth feel empowered to build their legacy. Guided by a vision of a community where young people are safe, valued, and confident in advocating for their future, FLY provides leadership development, mentorship, education, and real-world career and college readiness opportunities. Through intentional partnerships, culturally relevant programming, and a commitment to youth voice, the organization prepares and inspires the next generation of Lompoc’s leaders.