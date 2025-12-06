In response to Kevin Boss’s Voice regarding downtown changes, I’d like to say that the times they are a’ changin’.

As a business owner he should know that the economy of our world has undergone a radical transformation in the last 20 years, and that looking to the past for solutions will prevent the growth that adaptation can bring. By relying on outdated solutions to State Street, such as car traffic and major retail outlets, we’re already watching Santa Barbara slowly turn into a Pottersville from It’s a Wonderful Life.

Commercial vacancies on State Street aren’t the result of no cars. It’s about money and property owners.

If Santa Barbara wants to thrive culturally and economically into the future, there needs to be a bold new vision that will keep up with the times.