As a high school athlete, I love playing sports, but my education is more important. However, coaches seem to care more about winning than their athletes’ academics, which leads to players focusing more on practice time than studying.

Nowadays, athletes are pressured to show up to every practice because they feel that if they don’t show up they’ll lose their spot on the team or lose game time. This can lead to homework piling up and lack of preparation for tests, all of which can cause unnecessary stress. This stress can also contribute to lower academic performance and overall well-being.

I know of at least three students who opted to quit the sport they love because their coaches prioritize winning and fail to recognize the amount of time class preparation takes. The reality is that most high school athletes won’t go on to play college sports, and so grades, ultimately, are more important.

On average, I practice 6-8 hours a week for football, plus travel and game time on Fridays, which leaves too little time for studying in the evenings. By the time I get home from practice and eat dinner, it’s already 7:30 or 8 p.m., and there’s little time remaining for anything but homework. This is a challenge many student athletes face.

If coaches can give their athletes time to get work done by reducing practice time, it would have a significant positive impact on academics. Coaches can support their athletes’ grades by prioritizing their education as much as athletics. It is important for athletes to excel on and off the field.