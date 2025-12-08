Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites you to support our annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between December 1st and December 19Th.
With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do their part to ensure all children in our community have a 2025 to remember. The toys that are donated will be delivered to local families in need. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”
Participating locations:
Santa Barbara CHP Office
6465 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Faherty
1155 Coast Village Rd
Montecito, CA 93108
Golden 1 Credit Union
5676 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Walgreens
5900 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Santa Barbara DMV
535 Castillo Street
Santa Barbara, CA