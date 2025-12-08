Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites you to support our annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any central coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between December 1st and December 19Th.

With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do their part to ensure all children in our community have a 2025 to remember. The toys that are donated will be delivered to local families in need. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”

Participating locations:

Santa Barbara CHP Office

6465 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Faherty

1155 Coast Village Rd

Montecito, CA 93108

Golden 1 Credit Union

5676 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Walgreens

5900 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Santa Barbara DMV

535 Castillo Street

Santa Barbara, CA