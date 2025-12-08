Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 8, 2025

On December 6, 2025, at approximately 12:55 pm, Santa Barbara Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call regarding a female allegedly throwing items at vehicles near the intersection of El Camino De La Luz and Oliver Rd. Santa Barbara Police officers located a female holding a belt in each hand as she walked away from the location where a vandalism had just occurred. That subject was later identified as Chelsea Haffeman (28). Haffeman did not comply with officers’ orders and instead challenged the officer with the weapon in hand. The officer deployed their conducted energy device, which was ineffective. Haffeman ran into her residence on Elise Way and would not surrender. Further investigation revealed that Haffeman had threatened to harm another victim prior to vehicle vandalism. After numerous failed attempts to gain Haffeman’s compliance in exiting the residence, Santa Barbara Police detectives assisted in obtaining a search and arrest warrant for Haffeman at her residence. At approximately 6:32 pm, officers served the warrant and safely took Haffeman into custody. She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for Assault Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Criminal Threats, and Vandalism.