Montecito — Kim Cantin, a beloved local leader and powerful symbol of resilience, received ShelterBox USA’s 2025 Community Impact Award at a stirring benefit Saturday evening.

Cantin is a survivor of the devastating 2018 Montecito mudslide, which killed 23 people including her husband David and son Jack. Firefighters saved Cantin’s daughter Lauren, trapped in a dense mound of mud. Kim Cantin transformed personal tragedy into advocacy, compassion and service — supporting recovery efforts locally and standing in solidarity with families around the world who have lost everything. Cantin told her story in an award-winning, redemptive book, “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom.”

“I am very humbled and honored to receive this ShelterBox award,” said Cantin. “SherlerBox is an organization I’m passionate about for their humanitarian efforts that are so needed in our world today.

The evening at the Montecito Club celebrated 25 years of lifesaving humanitarian impact by ShelterBox, which started in Cornwall, England. More than $800,000 was raised to provide emergency shelter and vital household supplies for families displaced by disaster and conflict around the world. The donations will directly support emergency shelter solutions including tents, shelter kits, cookware, solar lights that can charge phones, water filters and training and technical expertise.

Kenny Loggins, accompanied by a keyboard player, serenaded the 200 attendees with an emotional version of his hit song “Celebrate Me Home.” Andrew Firestone, local businessman and alumnus of the television show “The Bachelor,” conducted a rousing, often side-splitting auction of everything from a trip to Costa Rica to Los Angeles Lakers versus Golden State Warrior tickets for four in a luxury box and Crypto.com Arena,

Guests included Kenny and Lisa Loggins; Martin and Kerrilee Gore; Meryl Zegar; David Jackson; Graham Duncan; Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster; Susan and Bobbie Shand; Belle and Lily Hahn; Mindy Budgor; Angel Martinez; Mitch Davis, Gwyn Lurie, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Montecito Journal Group, and other dedicated supporters of ShelterBox’s work.

Lance Orozco, the news director for KCLU, the National Public Radio station serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, hosted the gala. Orozco’s reporting has included extensive coverage of humanitarian work and disaster responses, including ShelterBox USA deployments.

“This evening was an incredible outpouring of love and support from the community,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “It was deeply moving to stand together with so many people who believe that when families lose everything, they deserve shelter, dignity, and hope — and that we must be ready to respond wherever the need arises.”

Murray was also recognized for inspiring and impactful leadership and received a brass compass to mark her and 10-year anniversary at the helm of ShelterBox USA.

Under Murray’s stewardship, ShelterBox has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, including in 2025 for responding in the world’s worst conflict zones.

To learn more about ShelterBox USA or to support its lifesaving work, visit http://www.shelterboxusa.org