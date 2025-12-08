The Paskin Group, a Santa Barbara-based real estate investment and management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Gunner to Vice President of Investments.

“Joe Gunner has played an integral role in more than $600 million worth of transactions for The Paskin Group and has proven himself to be an indispensable member of the team,” said Michael Paskin, President and CEO. “He has a great work ethic, a sharp analytical acumen, and a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ investment objectives. I am confident he will continue to make significant contributions as our company grows.”

Gunner’s promotion recognizes his outstanding performance and commitment over the past five years. In his expanded role, he will take on a leadership position in evaluating new acquisitions, asset management, and will help deliver strategic insights to the firm’s growing investor base.

“I could not be more proud to be part of The Paskin Group and am honored to now serve in a leadership capacity to help in the company’s continued growth,” Gunner expressed. “I am deeply grateful to Michael and the entire team for their leadership, trust and collaboration.”

The Paskin Group has completed more than $122 million in transactions year-to-date, demonstrating strong returns across its portfolio of income-producing properties. These transactions include four strategic asset sales this year.

Notably, the firm sold 25 West Cota Street and 530 Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara; properties it had developed from the ground-up for Sonos.

“The team at The Paskin Group and I are thrilled to see our investment in Santa Barbara’s downtown corridor come full circle,” said Michael Paskin. “This development and lease-up was a labor of love for a fantastic tenant with deep local roots.”

The Paskin Group remains committed to delivering tax-efficient cash flow and long-term capital appreciation through their investments in apartment investments. They provide clients with the benefits of independent real estate ownership without the management responsibilities or high sponsorship fees.

For more information, contact The Paskin Group by visiting thepaskingroup.com.

