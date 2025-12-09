My heart goes out to the family and friends of the poor young man who died after the recently reported skateboarding accident.

I wish we could use this information to spread the word that skating, like bike riding is an activity with a high risk for an head injury if one is unlucky enough to have a fall. No one plans for a fall but a helmet is there to protect your most important organ, your brain, in the event one does have an unexpected incident.

I cringe each time I see a person cruising the streets on a skateboard, scooter or bike without head protection. The price is just too high to pay.