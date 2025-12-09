Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA, December 2025 — Wonderfully Made®, a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls and women know their value and lead flourishing lives, has launched a powerful new suicide prevention campaign aimed at addressing the social media-driven mental health crisis devastating today’s teen girls and young women.

At the heart of the campaign is the personal story of founder Allie Marie Smith, who courageously shares her journey of overcoming depression and surviving a suicide attempt as a young woman. Smith’s message—centered on hope, healing, and purpose—inspires young women and others to believe that their lives are valuable and worth living. Today, Smith is happily married and thriving as a successful CEO, award-winning author, speaker, life coach, and podcast host. Her podcast “She’s So Well,” produced and broadcast in partnership with the local nonprofit TVSB, is available on local channels. “I want girls to know this isn’t the end of their story and they can smile again and even one day live the life of their dreams,” Smith says.

Since the rise of social media, suicide rates among young people aged 10–24 have increased by 62%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Teen girls have been especially affected—1 in 3 seriously consider suicide, and 3 in 5 report feeling persistently sad and hopeless. This means approximately 3,167 girls aged 12-18 are seriously contemplating suicide in Santa Barbara County alone.

In her effort to address this crisis, Smith authored Social Media Reset: A 30-Day Guided Journey to Unplug, Reconnect with God, and Reclaim Your Joy, endorsed by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen. The book is like a life-coaching journey, offering practical steps for girls and women to regain control of their time, attention, and self-worth in a social media-obsessed culture dominated by screens.

Wonderfully Made stands alone as the only national faith-based organization solely dedicated to helping girls and women understand their true worth and live with mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. For 21 years, Smith’s story, along with Wonderfully Made’s programs, events, and resources, such as its podcast, have reached millions of girls and women worldwide.

To fund this vital effort, Smith is running the Catalina Island Marathon to raise awareness of the social media-induced mental health crisis facing girls, aiming to raise $260,000 from Santa Barbara County businesses and individuals. “I want to show people who’ve experienced debilitating mental health issues, especially girls, that they can overcome and live flourishinglives,” Smith says. The funds will enable Wonderfully Made to share its life-saving message with over 25 million young women through digital media, school partnerships, community events, and programs. Santa Barbara County businesses and individuals are invited to partner with Wonderfully Made® this giving season in this transformative effort to bring hope to a generation in crisis. Tax-deductible contributions can be made at: https://wonderfullymade.org/supporter/.

To learn more or to partner, please contact Jenna Spradley at 805-245-4389 or email info@wonderfullymade.org.

Wonderfully Made is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping girls and women know their worth, purpose, and experience spiritual, mental, and physical wellness. Through their young women’s events, teen girl life coaching referral program, podcast, resources, and suicide prevention campaign, they offer hope and mental health support to girls and women.