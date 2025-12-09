Bishop Diego athletics took center stage at Monday’s SBART press luncheon as the Cardinals celebrated a CIF champion girls’ tennis team and a Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Athletes of the Week

Baylor Wilson of Laguna Blanca boys’ soccer and Jada Ahmad of San Marcos girls basketball were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week after putting forth standout performances in their respective sports.

Jada Ahmad scored a season-high 24 points in a 67-23 win over Cabrillo.

Ahmad averaged nearly 19 points over four games last week and led the Royals to a 3-1 record with victories over Cabrillo, Newport Harbor, and Lompoc.

Wilson scored three goals and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Bishop Diego. He followed that up with four goals and five assists in a 9-1 win over Villanova Prep.

Baylor Wilson scored or assisted on nine goals against Villanova Prep.

Bishop Diego Scholar Athlete of the Year

Jaymi Coronado is nearing the tail end of an incredible academic and athletic tenure at Bishop Diego. She received the SBART Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Bishop Diego on Monday.

The senior is a four-year varsity starter on the girls basketball team and has also participated in varsity softball and varsity flag football.

In the classroom, Coronado maintains a 4.71 GPA while excelling in courses such as AP U.S. History, AP Language and Composition, and AP Physics.

“She does everything the right way and never complains about a bad call or something that goes against her,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich. “You don’t know, when she is playing, if it’s a tie game, if we are up 20, if we are down 20, or if she is hurt.

“She is coaching up people on the court offensively and defensively in the most positive way.”

Coronado is the fourth of 11 Scholar Athlete of the Year recipients, joining Dos Pueblos’s Elliot McGuire, Laguna Blanca’s Bennett Sullivan, and Providence’s Annika Haugen.

Cardinals Return with Championship Plaque

The Bishop Diego girls’ tennis team was honored at Monday’s SBART press luncheon for winning the CIF-SS Division 8 Championship.

Bishop Diego girls’ tennis won the CIF-SS Division 8 Championship.

The Cardinals ended the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in the Frontier League and narrowly made the CIF playoffs by winning a play-in match via tiebreaker before putting together a magical championship run.

The team was led by standouts Natalia Chan and Haley Hubbs.

“As we got through CIF and started advancing, the believing we could win became expecting we could win, and I really believe we expected to win all the way to the end,” said Bishop Diego coach Pete Kirkwood. “When we won, then it became surreal again.”