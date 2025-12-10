Girls’ Basketball Roundup: San Marcos Pulls Away From Santa barbara in Channel League Opener

The San Marcos High girls’ basketball team jumped all over rival Santa Barbara from the opening tip on its way to a 65-19 victory in its Channel League opener on Tuesday night.

Jada Ahmad led all scorers with 22 points as the Royals improved to 5-1 overall this season. Izzy Schow and Lily Ruvalcaba dominated inside and chipped in 11 points apiece.

Santa Barbara was led by Shea Gannon, who scored eight points and freshman standout Rosie Dionicio, who added seven points.

The Dons will travel to Pacifica on Thursday and San Marcos will host Rio Mesa.

Dos Pueblos, 50 Oxnard, 41

The Chargers improved to 5-3 on the season and 1-0 in Channel League play with the 50-41 road win.

Carly Letendre finished with a game-high 25 points and Asha Nayak contributed 15 points. The Chargers have a stiff test at home against Ventura on Thursday.