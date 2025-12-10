Luis Campos scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 79th minute, as the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team opened Channel League play with a 3-2 victory over rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday night at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals came from behind to secure the win after an action-packed second half that set the stage for Campos’ heroics.

“We’ve been talking about mental fortitude and mental toughness, and I think that showed it,” said San Marcos coach Paul McLean of the comeback victory. “We scored relatively soon after they went ahead, and so I think that’s just a good testimony of being mentally tough and being OK with facing a setback.”

San Marcos opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Yael Solano delivered a corner kick that created a massive scramble in the box. Robert Rosales ultimately got his chest to the ball, and it was ruled to have crossed the goal line as the Santa Barbara goalkeeper gained control.

A Santa Barbara corner kick in the 30th minute tied the score at 1-1. A header by Barbaro Cadena forced a leaping save from San Marcos goalkeeper Omar Solis-Guerrero, but Earl Manamea was first to the rebound and put it away.

“We’re a pretty physical team when it comes to size, so we try to take advantage of our set pieces and our corner kicks. We did that today,” said Santa Barbara coach Ricardo Alcaraz. “It wasn’t the best soccer on both sides — it was just a really physical game, and that’s what happens specifically on this field that is very narrow.”

The Dons took the lead early in the second half when Cadena sent a cross to Juan Culebro, who lined up a right-footed volley that found the back of the net to give Santa Barbara a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute.

Juan Culebro delivered a spectacular goal to give Santa Barbara a second half lead. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

It didn’t take long for the Royals to respond, as Campos got his foot to a cross from Wesley Monroy and evened the score at 2-2 in the 51st minute.

“I was a little worried about that one myself. My teammate, Wesley Monroy, crossed it in and there were two players in front of me,” Campos said. “I was scared I wasn’t going to get to the ball. I put my foot in, hoped for the best, and it went in.”

The intensity reached a fever pitch down the stretch as bodies clashed across the field. It appeared the match was headed for a tie until Solano gathered in a long ball and found Campos on a cross that he calmly finished.

The quick counterattack caught the Dons off guard, and the offside flag stayed down as the Royals took a late lead.

Santa Barbara pushed ahead valiantly in stoppage time, but the equalizer never came, and the Royals captured a crucial Channel League victory over their rival.

With the win, San Marcos improves to 3-2, while Santa Barbara drops to 3-2-1.