Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What You Need to Know: CDPH is warning consumers not to eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom products after the company’s products were found to contain illegal and dangerous psychedelic compounds that have the potential to cause severe adverse health effects, including hospitalization and even death.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars, and syrup. These products contain synthetic psychedelic compounds that may cause severe illness, hospitalization, or even death.

TRE House products were found to contain an analogue of psilocin, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) schedule I drug. All of the products contain 4-Acetoxy-DET (4-Acetoxy-N,N-diethyltryptamine) while most also contain 4-Acetoxy-DMT (4-Acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine). Both are illegal psychedelics.

These food products have the potential to cause severe adverse health effects, including hospitalization and even death. The risk of misuse, overuse, or negative interactions with other medications is high, especially without oversight or consultation with medical professionals. They may be particularly dangerous for young children who may consume them under the assumption that these are typical candies and syrup.

While no illnesses have yet been reported, CDPH is concerned that individuals looking for psychedelic mushroom products for therapeutic effects run the risk of serious or life-threatening illness if they consume this product.

What California is Doing: CDPH is investigating the brand owner, TRE House, in Chatsworth, California, as well as their contract manufacturers. TRE House brand products were labeled as containing a “Magic Mushroom Microdose Blend” and “Proprietary Nootropic Mushroom Blend.” Laboratory testing determined that these chocolate bars also contained synthetic mushroom-based psychoactive drugs. More than 1,000 pounds of TRE House brand gummies were embargoed and subsequently voluntarily destroyed. The parties responsible may be subject to further enforcement action including civil or criminal penalties pending additional investigational work.

The following TRE House brand gummies, chocolate bars, and syrup were laboratory tested and determined to be adulterated:

Chocolate Bar, Chocolate Milk | Credit: Courtesy

Gummies, Strawberry Dream | Credit: Courtesy

Syrup, Strawberry Gelato | Credit: Courtesy

These products were sold to retailers such as smoke shops and online. Distribution throughout California and into other states is likely.

Please note: This warning applies to all products regardless of lot numbers or date information on packaging.

Consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming these products should consult their health care provider. Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report CDPH Food and Drug Branch.