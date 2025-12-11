Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2023 alone, 1,038 people were killed in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Goleta Police Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

On Friday December 12, 2025 there will be a DUI Checkpoint in the City of Goleta at an undisclosed location. The hours will be 6 pm to 2 am.

The National Enforcement Campaign begins on December 12, 2025 and goes through January 1, 2026.

The Goleta Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transit or calling a taxi or rideshare service if you intend to drink.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration