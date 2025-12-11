Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Anesthesiologist Dr. Michael Ashnin was named Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year for 2025 during a ceremony Wednesday evening.

Dr. Ashnin, who has been on the LVMC staff since 2000, joked that it “only took 25 years” to get the LVMC medical staff’s highest honor, and added, “This award means a lot to me.”

Employees cast votes for the physician whom they believe exemplifies the hospital district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents. The votes are also directed toward a physician who strives continuously to improve services and who works as a team member with hospital staff.

The award was presented amid loud applause during the annual Medical Staff holiday gathering at the Mission Club on Wednesday evening.

“I appreciate it,” he said, grasping the glass award. “I love my hospital. I love everybody I work with. You’re just — my family.”

Dr. Ashnin, who began his career as a nurse, said he is the son of a nurse, the widower of a nurse and is the father of nurses, as well as having many nurses in his family. He thanked the nurses with whom he works and said, “There is no more noble profession than a nurse.”

The board-certified anesthesiologist earned his medical degree from Rigas Stradina Universitate Medicinas Fakultate in Latvia. He completed his residency at Loma Linda University School of Medicine and his internship in internal medicine at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

As part of the ceremony, LVMC Board President Leslie Kelly, RN read numerous comments from a scroll of the nominations by employees.

Many of the comments noted Dr. Ashnin’s friendly nature, professionalism, positivity and compassion.

“Dr. Ashnin never skimps on patient care and attention to detail,” said one nomination. “He takes time to listen to their needs, is in tune with patients and always has their best interest in mind. This is also transferred to the staff. He is supportive, nurturing and shows great heart. He represents LVMC at its best.”

Many of the nominations noted his friendly nature and that he is easy to work with in the perioperative department. Staff indicated his willingness to educate them and answer questions, even going so far as to have light-hearted quizzes about a particular case. They noted his generosity and that he cares about them personally.

“He approaches every interaction with kindness and professionalism and is always willing to go the extra mile to support staff and provide excellent care,” a nomination stated. “His positive attitude genuinely makes a difference.”

One employee noted that they feel “safe for my patients and for me as a professional working with him.”

LVMC Chief Executive Officer Yvette Cope lauded the gathered medical staff, acknowledging the evening was about “your work, your dedication and the impact you have on this community every single day.”

While saying that accomplishments across the district matter, Cope said the “real value is all of you. You are the people our community turns to in difficult moments. Your skill, your

compassion and your commitment bring our mission to life every single day. As we move forward into 2026, we do so with purpose and optimism — and that is because of the medical staff in this room.”

The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, or LVCHO, sponsors the annual award to “recognize and promote high quality treatment services in Lompoc.”

Previous Physicians of the Year include Dr. Justin Chang, 2024; Dr. James Trettin, 2023; Dr. William Pierce, 2022; Dr. Khawar Gul, 2021; Dr. Rahim Raoufi, 2020; Dr. Cedric Kwon, 2019; Dr. Rollin Bailey, 2018; Dr. Tomas Machin, 2017; Dr. Cindy Blifeld, 2016 and Dr. Randall Michel, 2015.