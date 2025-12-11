Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Neushul to Lead San Marcos High Girls’ Water Polo Program Next Season

Chuckie Roth’s triumphant run as San Marcos High girls’ water polo coach is nearing its end, as Olympic gold medalist Jamie Neushul will take over the program for the 2026–27 season.

Roth’s teams have won two CIF-SS Championships, including a Division 1 title in 2018. They have also captured nine Channel League championships, including the last five. He announced that he will step down at the end of the season but will continue to lead the boys’ and girls’ swim teams, as well as assist the boys’ water polo team.

“Coach Roth is an amazing mentor and coach, and I am so happy that he will continue to lead our swim programs. I’m especially appreciative that he’ll have the opportunity to work with his sons as they move through the boys’ program,” said San Marcos principal Dare Holdren. “Nobody can ever replace Chuckie. That said, I am beyond thrilled that Jamie will be taking over the program. Her values and character align with ours, her experience is unmatched, and I can’t even imagine how great an experience it would be to play for a gold medalist.”

Neushul will coach the Royals beginning with the 2026–27 school year. She is a former Dos Pueblos and Stanford standout. At Stanford, she was a four-time All-American and an Academic All-American, and her teams won three national championships between 2014 and 2017. Neushul played professionally in 2018–19 for Club UVSE in Hungary. She was a member of Team USA from 2016–2021, winning 14 gold medals in competitions around the world, including the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Her coaching résumé is equally impressive. She was an assistant coach for UC Irvine from 2017–2019 and continues to work with the Santa Barbara Water Polo Club.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the San Marcos girls’ water polo program. Chuckie Roth is truly one of a kind — a pillar of our aquatics community whose competitive spirit and deep knowledge of the sport have shaped countless young women, including me. There is no replacing him, and I’m grateful for his support during this transition. I know he’ll continue to be one of the program’s biggest cheerleaders,” Neushul said. “San Marcos has an exceptionally motivated group of girls who love this sport and understand the work it takes to grow. But we’re teaching more than water polo. Above all else, I hope to help them build confidence, resilience, and the skills to take on challenges well beyond high school — in or out of the pool.”