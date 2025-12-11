Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – December 10, 2025 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently donated $25,000 to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, marking the 22nd consecutive year of supporting the nonprofit’s mission to provide holiday gifts to local children in need. The latest donation brings the tribe’s total contributions over the years to $550,000.

The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, The Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF, United Boys & Girls Club and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“For more than two decades, our partnership with the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign has been a source of pride for our tribe,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This campaign helps bring joy to thousands of children in Santa Barbara County, ensuring that families in need can experience the magic of the holiday season.”

Reflecting on this enduring collaboration, retired 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, who coordinates the Toys for Tots campaign in Santa Barbara County, emphasized the strength and impact of their shared mission.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the Central Coast Marine Corps League 1340 have been in partnership since December 2004,” she said. “The tribe has provided toys for over 5,300 children in the area, and their action demonstrates a commitment to the Toys for Tots mission to provide toys for less fortunate families. The tribe’s continuous support aids our family agencies with the distribution of toys, books and games, and their long-term commitment and partnership with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is recognized and appreciated.”

For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit http://www.toysfortots.org/donate.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.