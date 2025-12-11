Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — More than 300 people turned out for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2025 Community Leaders Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on December 5. The annual event recognizes Scholarship Foundation supporters, volunteers, and community partners.

Featured speakers this year included Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, and Dr. Casey Whipple, a family practice physician at Cottage Primary Care in Goleta and a former Scholarship Foundation recipient. Foundation Board Chair Pamela Gann also addressed attendees, as did Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. Patty MacFarlane, a former Scholarship Foundation Board president and a longtime community advocate, was the event’s honoree. The luncheon also featured a video tribute to former scholarship recipient Donna Weidl, who now serves on the Foundation Board and is a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

“This year’s Community Leaders Luncheon underscored an important and underappreciated truth: Our work reverberates throughout the local community in the form of former recipients who return to build careers and contribute to the region’s economic vitality,” said Ms. Cabrera. “We take tremendous pride in our efforts to assist area students and families, and in the Foundation’s enduring impact throughout Santa Barbara County. We are grateful for our community’s support.”

The 2025 Community Leaders Luncheon grossed a record $93,125 in sponsorships and ticket donations. The Towbes Foundation served as the event’s leadership sponsor. Community partner sponsors included Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; Camino Real Marketplace; Julia Colella Carver & David Carver; Fess Parker Winery; Pamela Gann & David Hardee; Montecito Bank & Trust; and the Santa Barbara Foundation. Opportunity sponsors included CalPrivate Bank; the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara; Community West Bank; Cottage Health; Fuel Depot & The Point Market; HG Insights; Knight Real Estate Group; Nicholson & Schwartz; Ginger Salazar & Brett Matthews; Sansum Clinic; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics; the Santa Barbara Zoo; Ken & Jo Saxon; Sandy & Eric Seale; and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

In May, the Foundation awarded more than $7.7 million in scholarships to 2,125 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.