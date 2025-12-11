Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 11, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara wishes you a safe and joyous holiday season. In observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays, most non-emergency City offices will be closed from Monday, December 22, 2025, through Friday, January 2, 2026. Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 5, 2026.

During the first part of the closure, City Hall will undergo scheduled maintenance and building treatment from December 22 to December 24, which includes fumigation. A perimeter fence will be in place around the building during this time to support the work and ensure public safety.

Police, Fire and Harbor Patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure. The 9-1-1 emergency service will continue to dispatch calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For department-by-department closures, services, and reporting information, visit Holiday Closures by Department (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HolidayClosure).