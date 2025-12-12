Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, December 12, 2025 – The City of Lompoc is working with FlashVote to engage the community through surveys. These surveys will gather valuable input from residents to help inform municipal decisions. Beginning Friday, December 12th, selected Lompoc residents may receive text messages from FlashVote. Residents are encouraged to sign up if they receive a text message from FlashVote.

Residents may also sign up now at: https://www.flashvote.com/lompoc . Those who wish to participate by phone or text only may register by calling 775-235-2240.

Sign up takes less than one minute and participants’ input is always kept anonymous. Personal or demographic information collected by FlashVote is never shared with the City or anyone else. When residents sign up, they can determine how surveys are received – whether by email, text or phone call. They will receive a notification whenever there is a new survey and they will have 48 hours to participate before voting closes. Once a survey is closed, everyone who participated will automatically receive a summary of the overall results and be able to see how their responses compare to the group.

Emily Prueitt, Public Information Officer for the City of Lompoc, noted: “We’re very excited to use the input collected in these surveys to improve community engagement while continuing to seek ways to better serve our residents.”

Questions from the community regarding the surveys or how to sign up for them may be directed to Emily Prueitt at e_prueitt@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by calling: 805-875-8278.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/