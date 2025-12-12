Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Jennifer Karapetian | Credit: Courtesy

Jennifer Karapetian with award | Credit: Courtesy

Kristina Perkins, John T. Savrnoch, Kelly Duncan, Casey Nelson, Jennifer Karapetian and Kevin Weichbrod | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., December 12, 2025 – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is proud to announce that Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian was named Attorney of the Year by Santa Barbara Women Lawyers (SBWL), an honor recognizing an attorney each year for exceptional contributions to the legal profession and the community.

Karapetian, who has served with distinction at the District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, has prosecuted some of the county’s most complex criminal cases, including those involving sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, child abuse, and homicide. Her skill, integrity, and commitment to justice have long earned her the respect of colleagues, the court, and the community.

Beyond her work in the courtroom, Karapetian has been a mentor to junior attorneys and an active participant in community outreach efforts, helping educate the public and strengthen trust in the justice system. Her leadership and dedication to victims continue to exemplify the values of the District Attorney’s Office.

“Jennifer’s recognition as Attorney of the Year reflects not only her remarkable career, but also the culture of excellence and dedication that defines our office,” said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. “Her work highlights the high standards we uphold and the commitment of all our attorneys to justice and public service.”

The SBWL Awards Ceremony was held on December 11, 2025, at Intermezzo by Wine Cask in Santa Barbara.

The District Attorney’s Office congratulates Jennifer Karapetian on this well-deserved honor and her continued service to the people of Santa Barbara County.