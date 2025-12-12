Credit: Courtesy

Marley is a 9-year-old tricolor Queensland Heeler, weighing about 46 pounds, and he’s currently looking for his forever home at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff adore him for his calm, polite demeanor and how wonderfully easy he is to handle. He walks beautifully on leash without pulling and has been gentle and relaxed around both children and seniors.

Whether you’re curled up on the couch or taking a leisurely stroll through the yard, Marley is the perfect mellow companion. This sweet senior boy is all about peace, love, and plenty of belly rubs.

Adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a full health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.