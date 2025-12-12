Now that Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon has claimed to have conquered out-of-control bicyclists on State Street, perhaps she can turn her attention to the many other traffic issues plaguing our city.

Speeding cars and motorcycles are dangerous to the public. And the noise! Is there no enforcement anymore for exhaust systems that seem to be for announcing the size of one’s manhood rather than quieting the combustion of engines?

We have stoplight runners and stop sign runners. There is a big problem with vehicles that are parked illegally in red zones. No enforcement for that.

And I have personally witnessed a car that was parked illegally for months, ticketed by enforcement, allowed to remain in place for months after that, and then towed. How does that happen?

And now a nationally known truck rental company has a local dealer that stores vehicles on the street, which is not permitted by city ordinances. And a local body shop that parks its flatbed truck on the street with a damaged customer car loaded on it. Another no-no.

We need enforcement, Chief Gordon.