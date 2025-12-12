Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 11, 2025 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that construction on the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project will begin this Monday, December 15, 2025. This project will tie into the already completed portion of the path located between Armitos Avenue and Hollister Avenue in Old Town which connects Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, the Community Garden and Armitos Park. The project will create a direct, continuous route for bicyclists and pedestrians from Calle Real to commercial and residential areas within Goleta Old Town, and to the existing Class I Atascadero Creek Bikeway, providing access to Goleta Beach Park, the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), and the City of Santa Barbara. A map is available on the City’s website right here.

Construction this winter will take place along the segment of the path that follows San Jose Creek from Calle Real to Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park. Work will begin with the removal of vegetation and trees to prepare the site for path construction. After this initial phase, construction will pause for the remainder of the winter and resume in spring 2026. All work will be conducted in accordance with the project’s environmental permits.

As part of the path’s environmental restoration, trees and vegetation will be removed in accordance with all applicable permits. For every tree removed, multiple new trees will be planted. In total, the project will include over 330 new trees and restore 2.8 acres of land (approximately the size of two football fields).

Mitigation planting will take place along the path, including sites at:

San Jose Creek at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park

Old San Jose Creek near Ekwill Street

Devereux Creek within the Ellwood Mesa Open Space Preserve

This path will enhance Goleta’s active transportation network making walking and biking easier, safer, and more connected throughout the community.

For updates, visit cityofgoleta.org/SJPath