Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA —The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to present “The History of Coal Oil Point,” a fascinating new presentation for its January Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series featuring local Goleta historian and GoletaHistory.com creator Tom Modugno. The talk will take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at SBMM. SBMM members are invited to a pre-lecture reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email. Purchase tickets here or call (805) 456-8750.

Devereux Point—also known as Coal Oil Point—is now a beloved surf break and coastal walking spot, but like most places in Goleta, it has a deep and complex past. In this presentation, Modugno traces the layered story of the point from its Chumash roots as P’ok’oy, through the Mexican land grant era and Rancho Dos Pueblos, to the modern shoreline and nature reserve we know today.

Using historic photographs, maps, and archival research, Modugno will explore how natural forces and human decisions have shaped this stretch of coast over centuries. He will explain how Coal Oil Point got its name, highlighting the natural underwater oil seeps that have been leaking around the point for roughly 500,000 years—releasing an estimated 100 to 150 barrels of liquid petroleum a day and leaving the tar that still washes up on local beaches. He’ll also describe how the Chumash used this tar to seal water baskets, build plank canoes (tomols), decorate tools and clothing.Modugno will then connect this natural history to the region’s social and economic story, from the early Mexican land grants to Irish immigrant Nicholas Den, who received the Dos Pueblos Land Grant in 1846, becoming the first private owner of Coal Oil Point. As Modugno shows, drought, changing land use, and economic pressures would eventually force Den’s descendants to sell off portions of the rancho, setting the stage for the agricultural, academic, recreational, and conservation landscapes we see today, including the renowned surf spot long known as Sands Beach.

“Coal Oil Point is one of those places we think we know—a beach, a surf break, a lagoon,” said Modugno. “But when you peel back the layers, you discover a story of Indigenous innovation, natural forces, boom-and-bust ranching, and ultimately a community deciding what it wants this coastline to be. My hope is that people will never look at this part of the shoreline the same way again.”

With his GoletaHistory.com website, Modugno has created an online “time capsule” that presents Goleta’s rich history in an accessible, engaging format. His articles on Coal Oil Point, the Goleta Slough, the Ellwood oil fields, and other landmarks encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and preserve the remaining historic sites of the community. “Tom’s work has become a go-to resource for anyone curious about the stories behind the places they pass every day,” said Education Coordinator Jason Statucki. “We’re excited to bring his research on Coal Oil Point into the museum, where it connects perfectly with our focus on the Santa Barbara Channel’s maritime and coastal history.”

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About the Speaker

Tom Modugno is a lifelong resident of Goleta and a small business owner in the region. A passionate local history enthusiast, he launched GoletaHistory.com in 2014 after realizing that many residents were unaware of the area’s rich past. Since then, his deeply researched articles have brought attention to key historical sites and events—from Coal Oil Point and the Goleta Slough to the shelling of Ellwood during World War II—encouraging the community to explore, appreciate, and preserve Goleta’s remaining landmarks.

About SBMM:

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum inspires people to celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and understand the importance of our rich maritime history. The museum continues to offer dynamic exhibits, hands-on learning, and community programs that illuminate our deep connections with the sea. Learn more at sbmm.org.