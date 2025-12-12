Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has certified the results of the California November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. Among the results:

11,584,393 Californians voted

10,297,299 Vote-by-Mail ballots cast

1,287,094 Ballots cast at voting location

50.16% of the registered voters cast ballots

“I am pleased to continue the transparency of data relating to California’s elections by releasing the November 4, 2025, Statement of Vote,” noted Secretary. Weber. “This data demonstrates how every vote matters.”

﻿The complete Statement of Vote can be accessed here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/prior-elections/statewide-election-results/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/statement-vote.