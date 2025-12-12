Uncategorized

Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., has Certified the Results of the California November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election

Author Image By Office of California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D.
Fri Dec 12, 2025 | 12:18pm
Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has certified the results of the California November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. Among the results:

  • 11,584,393 Californians voted
  • 10,297,299 Vote-by-Mail ballots cast
  • 1,287,094 Ballots cast at voting location
  • 50.16% of the registered voters cast ballots

“I am pleased to continue the transparency of data relating to California’s elections by releasing the November 4, 2025, Statement of Vote,” noted Secretary. Weber. “This data demonstrates how every vote matters.”

﻿The complete Statement of Vote can be accessed here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/prior-elections/statewide-election-results/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/statement-vote.

Fri Dec 12, 2025 | 22:30pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/12/12/secretary-of-state-shirley-n-weber-ph-d-has-certified-the-results-of-the-california-november-4-2025-statewide-special-election/

