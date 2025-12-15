At a recent rally at The Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennslyvania, Donald Trump unveiled a brilliant plan to get America’s economy out of his gold-plated toilet. He said, “You can give up certain products. You can give up pencils. They only need one or two. You know, they don’t need that many.” Realizing more drastic measures were needed, he continued, “You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls.”

Here are a few other things for our “don’t need” list: (1) A $300 million White House ballroom, (2) A $400 million Qatari jet for Trump’s personal use even after he leaves the presidency, (3) $200 million for two Gulfstream private jets for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, (4) Trump’s gold watches, sneakers, Bibles, steaks, vodka, and crypto coins, (5) Higher costs for groceries, utilities, and healthcare, (6) $75 billion for ICE thugs, and

(7) The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, was tried, convicted, and sentenced to 45 years in prison for smuggling 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. Trump pleaded ignorance on the details of the case, but still gave him full pardon! He insisted this drug kingpin had been treated “unfairly” by the Biden administration even though he was prosecuted by Trump’s own DOJ.

Felons freeing felons. Who voted for this?

Donald Trump constantly calls anyone who dares criticize his inane policies as low I.Q., a crook, or both. Yet, he is clearly the most deranged, incompetent, and corrupt president in our nation’s history. And it’s not even close.