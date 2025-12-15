Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — January 1, 2026 — Start the New Year with a splash at Polar Dip 2026, a FREE, all-ages community event happening on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at the NEW location: Ledbetter Beach, Shoreline Drive, Santa Barbara, California.

Festivities begin at 11:00 a.m., with the official Polar Dip at 11:30 a.m. sharp. Everyone is welcome to attend; however, participants who wish to take part in the official dip must complete the registration form and sign the event waiver. Waivers will be available to sign in person, but participants are strongly encouraged to register online at http://www.sbpolardip.com in advance to save time. It’s easy and there is no obligation.

Participant Highlights

FREE souvenir Polar Dip wristband for all registered participants

for all registered participants Certificates awarded to those who fully submerge in the ocean without a wetsuit

awarded to those who fully submerge in the ocean On-site check-in begins at 11:00 a.m.

What to Bring Towel, warm clothes to change into, hydration, snacks, and festive attire of your choice!

Location & Amenities

Ledbetter Beach offers plentiful parking, available restrooms, and ample space for large crowds, making it an ideal setting for Polar Dip 2026.

Event Details at a Glance