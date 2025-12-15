Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is excited to announce its annual Christmas Feast and Giveaway, taking place on Thursday, December 18, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. This holiday tradition invites the community to come together in the spirit of giving and celebrating to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hunger.

Guests will be treated to a warm, festive meal prepared with care and served by compassionate volunteers. In addition to the feast, the event will feature a Christmas Giveaway, organized by the Rescue Mission’s Women’s Auxiliary, offering brand-new items such as warm clothing, shoes, personal care kits, socks, and special gifts to brighten the season.

“The Christmas Feast and Giveaway is a time to not only provide a hot meal but also remind our guests that they are cared for and valued. This event reflects what Christmas is all about—extending compassion, joy, and hope,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “We are grateful for the community members, donors, and volunteers who make it possible for our guests to experience a meaningful and memorable holiday.”

The event will take place in the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s dining hall and parking lot, located at 535 East Yanonali Street. All community members in need are welcome to join in this celebration of hope and generosity.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 98 beds for men and 40 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In a typical year, the Mission provides over 140,000 meals and 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with nowhere else to turn. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.