I want to make it crystal clear as the SBCC Board of Trustees President: SBCC has absolutely nothing to do with ICE staging in our parking lots. We did not communicate with them beforehand, they did not ask for permission, and they did not pay for parking as anyone else would.

Our Campus Safety employees who regulate parking/access were no longer working for the day when ICE arrived, and ICE entered the West Campus when our Campus Safety kiosk was closed.

SBCC does not support the use of our campus for ICE activities for many reasons; most importantly, it disrupts all people’s educational experience on campus.

SBCC has asked our congressional member to communicate this to ICE, requesting that they no longer use our campuses, and we have also asked additional elected leaders at the county and state levels to advocate and support us.

We will continue to provide information about these matters as required by state law.