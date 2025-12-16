Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – December 15, 2025 – The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile is excited to announce a special Books & Bubbles event for December. This themed event will be “Pajama Story Time at the Park!” and will feature special guests from Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Community members are invited to join the bookmobile for this family-friendly event on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Ryon Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA.

Starting at 10:30 AM, children and families will enjoy an engaging bilingual story time with fun stories, movement and bubbles. Participants are welcome to come in cozy pajamas and join in reading stories about bedtime. Community members will also be able to interact with representatives from the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace; this nonprofit aims to ensure that every child has a bed to call their own and serves North Santa Barbara County.

After story time, the Bookmobile will be open for public access at 11:00 AM, offering visitors a chance to explore its collection of books and learn about the programs it offers throughout the community.

Pajamas, stories, and bubble fun – see you at the park!

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.