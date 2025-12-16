Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — December 15, 2025 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $135,000 this year, with proceeds split among Angels Foster Care, CALM and Mental Wellness Center.

The tribe’s annual tournament, which spans three days, was held September 23-25 at the River Course at the Alisal in Solvang.

“We’re honored to support these three nonprofits that provide hope, healing and essential services to those who need them most,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The success of this year’s tournament reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the well-being of families and individuals across our region.”

Angels Foster Care, which serves Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, is a nonprofit foster family agency founded in 2005, providing safe, stable, loving homes for infants and toddlers in foster care. The nonprofit serves children from birth to age 3 and sibling sets to age 5, with social workers providing comprehensive training and intensive assistance to Angels Foster Care parents. Angels Foster Care will use these funds to support the recruitment of Angels families across the county to ensure that no baby in need of a safe, loving home is ever turned away.

“We are profoundly grateful for the support extended to Angels Foster Care through the Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Elizabeth Moss, Interim Executive Director for Angels Foster Care. “Community partnership is the backbone of our organization; without it, our work simply would not be possible. This generosity directly strengthens our ability to support vulnerable young children healing from trauma, while providing vital resources to the Angels parents and kinship caregivers who dedicate themselves to their care.”

CALM, which also serves Santa Barbara County, provides pioneering, trauma-informed services and evidence-based practices that are centered on the strengths of their clients. By interrupting intergenerational cycles of trauma, CALM is changing the fabric of the community. The agency’s compassionate staff and dedicated volunteers share a vision of supporting every family in the community so that every child thrives. CALM will use these funds for therapy for children, support for caregivers and families and access for underserved families.

“We are so grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for their generosity,” said Ashlyn McCague, Development Director for CALM. “Their incredible gift of $45,000 from the Chumash Charity Golf Classic will go a long way to provide vital services for vulnerable children and families across our community. Their commitment strengthens CALM’s work to prevent and heal childhood trauma.”

Mental Wellness Center, which also serves Santa Barbara County, supports individuals and families impacted by mental illness through mental health education, essential community services and safe, affordable housing. For 78 years, the nonprofit has been dedicated to envisioning a community where everyone can achieve their healthiest lives, free from the burden of fear and misinformation surrounding mental illness. Mental Wellness Center will use these funds to continue providing free, accessible mental health programs and services to individuals and families across our community.

“Receiving such a generous sum — $45,000 — from this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic is an extraordinary gift to Mental Wellness Center,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO for Mental Wellness Center. “This level of generosity allows us to strengthen the free mental health programs and services that so many individuals and families in our community rely on every day. From support groups and education to wellness activities and peer support, our services remain accessible to anyone who needs them — at no cost without time limits. We are deeply grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for their continued partnership and trust — a commitment that helps ensure that no one in our community has to navigate mental health challenges alone.”

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $2 million for local charities and nonprofits. Past beneficiaries have included People Helping People, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Good Samaritan Shelter, local schools, local museums and more.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. For more information and to access applications, please visit http://www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.